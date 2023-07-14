Geneva [Switzerland], July 14 (ANI): The World Health Organization on Thursday classified non-sugar sweetener aspartame as a possible carcinogen and said it is safe to have it with a daily intake of 40 milligrams per kilogram of a person’s body weight.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) released the assessments of the aspartame.

Also Read | Obesity Associated With Adverse Outcomes in Leukemia Treatment, Reveals Study.

"Citing “limited evidence” for carcinogenicity in humans, IARC classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (IARC Group 2B) and JECFA reaffirmed the acceptable daily intake of 40 mg/kg body weight," the WHO said in a statement.

According to the WHO statement, aspartame is an artificial (chemical) sweetener used in various food and beverage products, including diet drinks, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products like yogurt, breakfast cereal, toothpaste and medications such as cough drops and chewable vitamins.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Incessant Rain Triples Cases of Typhoid, Throat Infection in National Capital.

Dr Mary Schubauer-Berigan of the IARC Monographs Programme, in the statement, said, "The findings of limited evidence of carcinogenicity in humans and animals, and of limited mechanistic evidence on how carcinogenicity may occur, underscore the need for more research to refine our understanding on whether consumption of aspartame poses a carcinogenic hazard."

The two bodies carried out independent but complementary reviews to assess the potential carcinogenic hazard and other health risks associated with aspartame consumption. After reviewing the scientific literature, both evaluations highlighted the limitations in the available evidence for cancer (and other health effects).

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B) on the basis of limited evidence for cancer in humans, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a type of liver cancer. The WHO in the press release noted that there was limited evidence for cancer in experimental animals and limited evidence regarding the possible mechanisms for causing cancer.

JECFA noted that the data evaluated indicated no significant reason to change the previously determined acceptable daily intake of 0–40 mg/kg body weight for aspartame. It said that aspartame is safe to consume within this limit per day.

The WHO press release said, "The committee, therefore, reaffirmed that it is safe for a person to consume within this limit per day. For example, with a can of diet soft drink containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame, an adult weighing 70kg would need to consume more than 9–14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake, assuming no other intake from other food sources."

Dr Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, WHO, noted Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe.

Francesco Branca in a statement said, "Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Every year, 1 in 6 people die from cancer. Science is continuously expanding to assess the possible initiating or facilitating factors of cancer, in the hope of reducing these numbers and the human toll."

"The assessments of aspartame have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies," he added.

In the press release, the WHO stated that the IARC’s hazard identifications are the first fundamental step to understanding the carcinogenicity of an agent by identifying its specific properties and its potential to cause harm, i.e. cancer. IARC classifications showcase the strength of scientific evidence as to whether an agent can cause cancer in humans, but they do not reflect the risk of developing cancer at a given exposure level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)