Hema Malini Channels Her Nature Love, Waters Plants in Her Terrace Garden

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Evergreen actor Hema Malini on Monday channelled her love for plants and nature by sharing a video watering the plants in her terrace garden. The actor also told people to make it a point to water the plants during the summer season.The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the video in which she is seen watering her favourite Bonsai and saying: "This is a bonsai which is full of flowers and my favourite one. Blossoming from the last 10-15 days and has a lovely fragrance."In the caption the 'Sholay' actor wrote, "This summer don't forget to water your plants, nurture them well. We must love our nature, and then we all will be happy and healthy. During this lockdown period, I make it point to water all the plants in my terrace and they bless me with flowers and fragrance."The veteran actor has not been a silent spectator during these trying times and has used the social media platforms to raise awareness and also voice her opinion on the importance of following guidelines and staying at home to break the coronavirus chain. On Sunday, the 'Dream Girl' shared an Instagram video where she looked annoyed with people who are violating the government-imposed lockdown. (ANI)

