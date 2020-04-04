Himachal Pradesh Govt Bans Sale of Chewing Gum to Check Spread of Coronavirus

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) To prevent COVID-19 transmission through spitting, Himachal Pradesh government has prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum for three months, an official said on Saturday.

COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets and there is a possibility of transmission by spitting chewing gums, said Food Safety commissioner and additional chief secretary (Health) R D Dhiman.

The sale and use of chewing gum, bubble gum and similar products would remain prohibited till June 30 in public interest, Dhiman added.

