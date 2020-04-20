Hry Govt Cautions Public Against Purchasing Liquor from Unauthorised Source During Lockdown

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday cautioned people to not purchase liquor from unauthorised sources during lockdown as it may be spurious and life-threatening.

“The Haryana government has not allowed any person or individual to conduct the sale of liquor in the state after March 27. However, after the closure of retail liquor vends, the cases of sale of illegal/illicit liquor have come to notice," an official statement said here.

In this regard, several government agencies including the Excise and Taxation Department and Police have been continuously working to curb illegal sale of liquor, it said.

“In view of the current situation, the general public is hereby advised to not purchase liquor from any unauthorized source. It may be spurious, injurious to health and life-threatening,” it said.

Further, if any such activity including manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor is detected, the same may be brought to the notice of concerned Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner or Police Department, for necessary action, it said.

