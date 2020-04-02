In Karnataka, Senior Officials with Mild COVID-19 Infection Will Continue to Monitoring Situation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Karnataka government on Thursday advised senior officials and decision-makers, who exhibit mild coronavirus infection, should continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state from quarantine to ensure seamlessness at ground level."There is a remote possibility that some of the officers may test positive after contracting the virus during the course of their work. In such a scenario, the government might transfer and post another to the affected officer's place. But this may not hamper the seamlessness at the ground level," Karnataka government said in an advisory.It said that several senior officers across various districts are actively and fully involved in planning, coordinating and making decisions to prevent and contain the COVID-19 and also to ensure the health and welfare of the general public at large."Therefore, in addition to posting a new officer to the post, it is advisable to utilise the services, ability, knowledge, and experience of the situation of such officers, who are moved into quarantine as long as they are only infected," the advisory said."In case a crucial decision-maker at district level tests positive for COVID-19 and exhibits only mild infections, the officer is to be quarantined in a public building with a decent phone, internet connectivity. This will assist the officer to remain in contact with others in the team," it added.The advisory said that the newly posted officer shall be directed to work in consonance with the quarantined officer to avoid confusion in the line of command. In case of severe infection requiring hospital care, the officer shall be shifted to hospital quarantine and the replacement officer will assume full command of the situation, the advisory said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)