India Bowl out New Zealand for 348 at Lunch on Day 3

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) New Zealand were bowled out for 348 in their first innings in reply to India's below-par 165 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve here on Sunday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5, New Zealand added 132 runs on the morning session of third day.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with 89.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of five for 68, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets giving away 99 runs.

New Zealand, thus, took 183 runs lead over India in the first innings.

Brief Score:

India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 348 all out in 100.2 overs (Kane Williamson 89, Ross Taylor 44, Kyle Jamieson 44; Ishant Sharma 5/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/99).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)