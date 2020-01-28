India Footballer Jhingan Working on His First Book

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan is set to turn author and is working on his first book while recuperating from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

It's been over three months that Jhingan has been out of action owing to the injury.

"I am working on writing my first book. It's been in mind for quite some time. This time I have promised myself that I need to finish it off this year. It will be a collection of short stories," he said.

"I have finished a couple of them and some more remain. I have also been writing poems for long, but they won't be a part of this book."

He said the surgery for the injury has gone well and asked about his return to action, Jhingan said, "It's better to come back stronger than sooner."

"The surgery under Dr. Anant Joshi went off well. I was operated on November 7, 2019, and the rehab kicked off thereafter.

"To achieve milestones, you need to be patient. So far I am happy with the progress and need to work more on getting back my strength."

Though it's always tough to recover from a serious injury, he believed a footballer is one of the most toughest mentally.

"I have had a serious injury before as a 17-year-old when I broke my ankle, and was out of action for around a year. I strongly believe that the mental strength of a footballer is never tested to limits for his prowess on and off the field," Jhingan said.

"I have been to hospitals and have seen people fighting for their lives. To me, that's mental toughness. I feel I am extremely lucky where I am going through a phase where everything is being taken care of. I have a job with a club. I am lucky."

