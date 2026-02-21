La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: La Liga 2025-26 leaders Real Madrid travel to El Sadar on 21 February, to face a resilient Osasuna side in a crucial 2025–26 La Liga encounter. Managed by interim coach Álvaro Arbeloa, Los Blancos currently hold a two-point advantage over rivals Barcelona at the summit and will seek to consolidate their position amidst a demanding fixture schedule. Real Madrid Provide Formal Evidence to UEFA in Vinicius Jr Racial Abuse Case Involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Real Madrid enter the fixture in strong form, coming off an important 1-0 midweek victory against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. However, the visitors face a testing atmosphere in Pamplona against an Osasuna team currently placed 10th. The hosts are enjoying a positive spell, having won three of their last five league matches to keep themselves in the top half of the table.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 21.

Venue: El Sadar in Pamplona

Time: 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. 'Racists are cowards', Vinicius Junior Addresses Alleged Racist Abuse Following Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Team News

Arbeloa will be without key figures Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, and Rodrygo due to ongoing injuries. Despite these absences, the squad remains formidable, with Kylian Mbappé and an in-form Vinícius Júnior expected to lead the attack. The interim manager may opt to rotate his starting XI slightly with one eye on next week's Champions League return leg.

Osasuna will rely heavily on the form of veteran striker Ante Budimir, who has scored 11 league goals this term. The home side will be missing Iker Benito and Flavien Boyomo, but their defence will aim to frustrate the league leaders in front of an energetic home crowd.

