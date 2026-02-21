Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea welcome relegation-threatened Burnley to Stamford Bridge on 21 February, for a Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 27 fixture with significant implications at both ends of the table. The hosts are aiming to break into the Premier League top four under head coach Liam Rosenior. Former Arsenal and Germany Star Mesut Ozil Unharmed After Convoy Accident in Bangladesh.

Chelsea enter the fixture in strong form, having remained unbeaten in their last five league outings. Following a dominant 4-0 FA Cup victory over Hull City last week, the Blues are looking to capitalize on their game in hand to overtake Manchester United.

Burnley, managed by Scott Parker, currently sit 19th but recently secured a vital 3-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace. However, the Clarets must overcome a poor defensive record, having conceded 51 goals so far this season—the second-worst in the division.

Chelsea vs Burnley Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 21 (IST).

Venue: Stamford Bridge in London

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Chelsea vs Burnley Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Burnley match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Chelsea vs Burnley Team News

The hosts will be without defender Marc Cucurella, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Conversely, captain Reece James and star playmaker Cole Palmer are confirmed fit to start. Burnley face their own selection issues, with several key players including Josh Cullen and Jordan Beyer unavailable through injury.

