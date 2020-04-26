India Never Discriminates, Helping Other Countries with Medicines in Fight Against COVID-19: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that India never discriminates and is helping other countries with medicines during COVID-19 pandemic."Coronavirus is a new disease. We are getting to know more about it as we are getting closer to the disease. All efforts are being made to mitigate this problem," said Bhagwat in an online address on "Current scenario and our role."He said that India has suffered a loss, but still sent the medicines to other countries, which were banned for exporting to other countries. "India never discriminates. We work for all," said Bhagwat.India, a major producer of hydroxychloroquine, has promised to supply the drug to 55 countries including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. The medication, which is used in COVID-19 therapy, has already been supplied to the United States, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Seychelles.The RSS chief also appealed to the people to join the government in this collective effort to combat COVID-19 and reach out to everyone who needs help."When the people were bound by some rules and guidelines, they felt that they are being prohibited from doing certain things. RSS made a decision in March itself and cancelled all its programmes till June end," he said."But some people might feel that the government is prohibiting our programmes. We are working not for the publicity of our works but for the betterment of society. Everyone should work for the society in these hard times with dedication," added Bhagwat.Emphasising on the unfortunate incidents reported amidst COVID-19 lockdown, he said: "There is no dearth of people who instigate others. It gives birth to anger. Anger gives birth to imprudence. It gives rise to extremist acts. We know that there are forces which reap benefit out of it and they are making attempts."Meanwhile, Rajesh Loya, Mahanagar Sanghchalak, Nagpur, said that while the entire nation is now immersed in battling the global crisis caused by the corona pandemic, the response of the country's leadership and the entire society has been wonderful."The approach to deal with this crisis by our social and political leadership and common men of our society has proved to be an example for the world," he said adding that Swaymsevaks of the Sangh are also making a valuable contribution to this collective effort. (ANI)

