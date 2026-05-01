Elon Musk Admits xAI Used OpenAI Models for Grok Training During Federal Testimony

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Elon Musk has testified in a California federal court that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, utilized OpenAI’s technology to develop its own chatbot, Grok. During the proceedings, Musk confirmed that xAI employed "model distillation", a process where a smaller AI model learns from the outputs of a larger, more established "teacher" model. While the tech industry has long suspected that American labs use these techniques to remain competitive, Musk’s admission marks a rare public confirmation of the practice between high-profile domestic rivals.

The testimony occurred as part of Musk’s ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. Musk alleges the organization breached its original non-profit mission by transitioning to a for-profit structure. When questioned on the stand regarding whether xAI distilled OpenAI’s technology, Musk initially characterized it as a "general practice" among all AI companies before admitting that xAI had "partly" done so. xAI To Catch Up This Year and Exceed All Other Companies by Long Distance: Elon Musk.

Understanding Model Distillation and AI Industry Standards

Model distillation is a training method where a "student" model is refined by mimicking the responses and logic of a "frontier" model. While frontier labs often distill their own massive models to create smaller, more efficient versions for customers, using a competitor's model to bridge a capability gap is a far more controversial application. Musk defended the approach during his testimony, stating, "It is standard practice to use other AIs to validate your AI."

This technique allows newer companies to achieve high levels of performance without the multi-billion dollar investment in compute infrastructure required to train a model from scratch. By querying an established API, a startup can essentially "download" the intelligence of a market leader at a fraction of the cost. Although the legality of distillation remains a complex "grey area," most major AI labs include clauses in their terms of service specifically prohibiting the use of their outputs to train competing models.

Rising Concerns Over Intellectual Property Theft and Distillation Attacks

The admission comes at a sensitive time for the AI industry. Leading firms like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google have recently formed an initiative through the Frontier Model Forum to combat what they describe as "distillation attacks." Much of this effort has targeted Chinese firms, which have been accused of systematically querying U.S. models to create powerful open-source alternatives that rival American technology.

Google and Anthropic have characterized the unauthorized use of their models for training as a form of intellectual property theft. These companies are now implementing technical safeguards to detect and block "suspicious mass queries" that appear intended for model training rather than standard user interaction. Musk’s confirmation that a prominent U.S.-based lab is engaging in similar tactics adds a layer of complexity to the debate over fair use and industry ethics.

The Competitive Landscape of Global AI Development

Despite the use of distillation techniques, Musk offered a candid assessment of the current AI hierarchy during his testimony. He ranked the industry's leading providers, placing Anthropic at the top spot, followed by OpenAI and Google. He also noted the significant capabilities of Chinese open-source models, which he ranked ahead of his own venture.

Musk characterized xAI as a much smaller competitor, employing just a few hundred people compared to the thousands of engineers at rival labs. He had previously claimed that xAI would soon surpass almost every other company in the field, but his courtroom remarks suggested a more measured view of the challenges involved in catching up to established leaders who hold a significant head start in data and compute resources.

Legal Implications for the OpenAI Lawsuit

The admission of using OpenAI’s data to train Grok could influence the trajectory of Musk's legal battle. As Musk accuses OpenAI of abandoning its altruistic roots for profit, OpenAI’s legal team may use his testimony to argue that xAI has benefited directly from the very for-profit infrastructure Musk is criticizing. Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch New ‘SKILLS’ Feature for Grok, Update To Allow Users To Create Custom Tasks and Personalised AI Instructions.

The trial is expected to continue with further testimony from tech leaders, shedding more light on the secretive training methodologies that define the current AI arms race. For now, the industry remains focused on how to define the boundaries between "legitimate validation" and the unauthorized acquisition of proprietary AI capabilities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).