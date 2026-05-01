Buddha Purnima 2026: HM Amit Shah To Attend First-Ever International Expo of Buddha Relics, Launch Dairy Projects in Kargil, Leh

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New Delhi, May 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join devotees on Friday to pay respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. He arrived in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday on a two-day visit. Union Minister Shah earlier said in a post on X: "Tomorrow will be a historic day for Ladakh, when, on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha will be available for the people of Ladakh to pay their respects." "I consider myself fortunate that I, too, will have the rare opportunity tomorrow to have darshan of these holy relics."

"In order that these sacred relics may be easily accessible for darshan by the people of Ladakh over the next two weeks, I held a meeting today with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and the concerned officials in this regard." He was welcomed on arrival by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, senior government officials, elected representatives, and local residents, many of whom were dressed in traditional attire. West Bengal Election 2026 Result Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Who Will Win, TMC or BJP?.

Amit Shah to Offer Prayers to Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Today

कल लद्दाख के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक दिन होगा, जब बुद्ध पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर भगवान बुद्ध के पवित्र अवशेष लद्दाखवासियों के दर्शन के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे। मैं स्वयं को सौभाग्यशाली मानता हूँ कि मुझे भी कल इन पावन अवशेषों के दर्शन का दुर्लभ अवसर प्राप्त होगा। इन पवित्र अवशेषों के आगामी दो… pic.twitter.com/OWJcvxWrGl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2026

"He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) will be paying respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha on Friday (May 1) on the occasion of the 2569th Buddha Purnima. The Home Minister's visit and his vision for the development of Ladakh shall motivate us to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Ladakh," Lieutenant Governor Saxena said.

After the arrival of the Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha in Leh, people have been gathering in large numbers to pay their respects. This is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s first visit to Ladakh since protests over demands for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule in September last year, during which four protesters were killed and more than 80 others injured. ‘Sorry for the Delay’: Amit Shah Responds on Instagram to Woman Waiting in Heat Ahead of West Bengal Rally.

The Centre has decided to engage in dialogue with representatives from Ladakh to address their concerns and explore measures to preserve the region's unique environment and cultural heritage. Union Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to launch major dairy and cooperative sector projects during his visit to Ladakh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).