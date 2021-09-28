Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): One terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, said sources on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt To Train Youth in Culinary Skills, Including Bakery and Confectionary.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a terrorist hideout in Rajourikadal area in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR also arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 4.50 Lakh by Fraudster While Seeking Refund for Cancelled Air Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)