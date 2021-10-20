Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): A boat carrying several people capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

A local police official who witnessed the incident said, "10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

