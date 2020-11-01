Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,917, while 1,754 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,747.

The state has now 15,255 COVID-19 active cases, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 1,81,575 people have been discharged after treatment so far, it added.

The death toll due to the infection has reached 375 in Jaipur. It is followed by 185 in Jodhpur, 142 in Ajmer, 140 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 95 in Bharatpur, 75 in Pali, 71 in Udaipur, 58 in Sikar, 57 in Alwar, 56 in Nagaur, 37 in Jalore, 35 in Barmer, 31 in Rajsamand, 30 each in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, 29 in Dholpur, 28 in Jhunjhunu and 26 each in Banswara, Sirohi, Tonk, Sriganganagar and Baran.

Among the 1,754 new cases, 345 were recorded in Jaipur, 250 in Jodhpur, 222 in Bikaner, 117 in Alwar, 87 in Sikar, 83 in Bharatpur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

