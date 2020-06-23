Itanagar, Jun 23 (PTI) Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 158, a Health department official said.

Nine of the new cases were reported from Capital Complex and one from Tawang district, state Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa said. All the 10 persons had returned to Arunachal Pradesh from other states.

Of the total 158 COVID-19 cases, 120 are active as 38 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

