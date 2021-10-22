Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): As India on Thursday achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella lauded the government's system for this achievement.

Terming the country's nationwide vaccination drive, a "significant success", Dr Ella said, "Credit goes to country's scientists and also government system that delivered vaccine to the last mile of delivery. We proved to the world that Indian industry can do it."

"It is a significant achievement and sets a mark for Indian industry that we can help global health at large," he added.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

