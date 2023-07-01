New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation on Friday inducted 100 low floor zero emission electric buses, taking the fleet of such vehicles to 400, officials said.

These buses were inducted into the fleet from the three depots of Rohini, Nehru Place and Mayapuri, they added.

Equipped with security features such as CCTV cameras and panic buttons, these buses were the first of 1,500 that will be inducted into the Transport department's fleet by the end of 2023, taking their total number to 1,800.

While flagging off the electric buses in January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 80 per cent of Delhi's total fleet will be electric by the end of 2025.

