Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 11 Accused in Palghar Mob Lynching Case Contract Coronavirus

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:12 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 11 Accused in Palghar Mob Lynching Case Contract Coronavirus

Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Eleven of the accused in the Palghar lynching case in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, the police said on Tuesday.

A total of 156 persons were arrested after two monks on the way to Surat from Mumbai in a car were beaten to death alongwith their driver on April 16 by a mob at Gadchinchale village in the district on suspicion that they were thieves.

Also Read | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries, Staff Members From 7-Day Home Quarantine After Inter-State Travel: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody but lodged in various police lock-ups as work is going on at Palghar jail, said an official of the Palghar police station.

Seventeen accused who were kept at a police lock-up at Wada were tested recently and 11 turned out to be positive for coronavirus while results of six others were yet to be received, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy.

Those who tested positive were shifted to local hospitals and their contacts are being traced, he said.

Earlier, at least two of the arrested accused in the case had tested positive for virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement