Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) Eleven policemen have been suspended in Maharashtra's Thane district for alleged lapses after two security breaches at a court, an official said on Thursday.

On December 21, a man hurled his slippers towards Additional District and Sessions Judge R G Waghmare in Kalyan after apparently being upset over the court's response to his request for a change of table, an official said.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Three Miscreants Attack Youth, Chop His Nose With Knife After Fight in Madhya Pradesh; Probe Launched.

The footwear landed on a wooden platform near the judge.

Later, a video emerged on social media showing a private guard roaming on the sessions court premises with a gun, which is prohibited, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende.

Also Read | Sabarimala Nada Temple in Kerala Witnesses Increase of 4 Lakh Pilgrims in First Phase.

Besides taking action against the man and the private guard, the department suspended 11 policemen who were responsible for maintaining order and security on the court campus, he said.

“The suspension of eleven policemen, including a police officer, was warranted as prima facie evidence revealed their negligence and dereliction of duty during these incidents,” DCP Zende told the media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)