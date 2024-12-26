Bhopal, December 26: A shocking incident of assault has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a few miscreants allegedly attacked a youth with a knife. Police officials said that the miscreants chopped the youth's nose with a knife and left him on the spot before fleeing. It is learned that the victim sustained multiple injuries on his face. However, the for the alleged attack is yet to be ascertained.

According to a report on FPJ, the incident occurred in the Bajaria Police Station area. Soon after the police were alerted, they rushed to the crime scene and began investigating the matter. The victim has been identified as Aaqib alias Bacha, while the accused were identified as Saddu, Farhan, and Musa. Bhopal Shocker: Son Goes Out of City, Leaving Bedridden Mother Locked Inside House, She Dies Due to Hunger and Thirst.

According to the preliminary investigation, four youths, including Bacha, Saddu, Farhan, and Musa, were involved in a fight. After the fight, Saddu, Farhan and Musa ganged up and allegedly attacked Bacha. The trio hit Bacha with a knife on his face before cutting off his nose. After slashing the victim's nose, the three miscreants fled the scene.

The alleged attack led to panic among the passersby, who rushed Aaqib to a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter and are conducting a search to nab the accused.

