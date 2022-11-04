Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, as many as 11 people have reportedly died in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

A bus and a car collided near Jhallar Police Station, according to Superintendent of Betul Simala Prasad, as told to ANI over the phone. One injured is being taken for treatment to the nearest health facilities.

Also Read | UP Honour Killing: Man Hacks 16-Year-Old Sister to Death in Gonda; Arrested.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)