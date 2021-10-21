Lamkhaga Pass (Uttarakhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): A team of 11 trekkers were reported missing on Wednesday at Lamkhaga Pass between Lamkhaga Passto Himachal Pradesh, informed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

The search and rescue operation for the missing trekkers would be conducted on Thursday after a Heli-survey was done on Wednesday.

"A team of 11 trekkers is missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. Search and rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow after heli-survey done today," DGP Kumar said.

Also, a team of Kinnaur District Police and Forest Department was deployed on Wednesday in search and rescue of the missing trekkers at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand and Chitkul in Kinnaur, informed Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

