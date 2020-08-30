New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was killed after the car in which he was travelling hit a divider and flipped over multiple times in Dwarka's Sector 22 area, police said on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Mayank, was travelling with his father, mother, a two-year-old sister and grandmother on Thursday night in Dwarka when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.

They were returning from a relative's house and his father was driving the car while the boy was sitting alongside, he said.

During the incident, Mayank died on the spot while his other family members sustained minor injuries, the officer added.

The body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Dwarka's Sector 23 police station.

