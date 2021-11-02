Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 110 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of people to 3,32,457 while two fresh deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 110 fresh cases, 18 were from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 42 cases followed by 21 cases each in Baramulla district.

There are 916 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,103, the officials said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,438 as two fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in J-K as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)