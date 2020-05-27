India News | 1,106 Kg Poppy Husk Seized in Haryana, 3 Arrested

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Haryana police on Wednesday said they foiled an attempt to push a big drug consignment by peddlers into the state from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and seized 1,106 kg of poppy husk concealed in trucks.

These trucks were intercepted from Kaithal and Panchkula districts. Police have also arrested three persons in this connection, a Haryana police spokesperson said here.

Also Read | 1044 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

In the first incident, a special task force team intercepted a truck bearing Haryana registration number at a 'naka' near Titram Mor in Kaithal and seized 876 kg poppy husk concealed under 41 plastic bags of lemon.

Police also arrested two accused who were identified as Sarvjit alias Sabli, a resident of Devigarh Road in Kaithal and Vipin of Kurukshetra district.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had brought the huge consignment of drugs from MP, the spokesperson said.

In the second incident, police got a tip-off that a huge consignment of narcotics was heading to Panchkula in a truck from Rajasthan.

On receiving this information, a police team put up barricades near the toll plaza in Chandimandir and a truck was intercepted. When they checked the vehicle, over 200 kg poppy was recovered from five plastic bags hidden under the plastic drums.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Rampur Siyudi vilage in Pinjore.

Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation in the cases is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)