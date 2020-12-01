Noida (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 22,812 on Tuesday, official data showed.

The active COVID-19 case count in the district came down to 1,127 from 1,136 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | IKEA to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in UP, Will Open Around a Dozen Outlets in State.

The number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 124 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall COVID-19 recoveries reaching 21,602.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Clinical Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine Begins in India.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 83 in the district with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients reached 94.69 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 23,670 from 24,099 on Monday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,14,087 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,788 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)