Muzaffarnagar, January 23: Police in Shamli district on Sunday seized 119 cartons of Haryana-made liquor and arrested two people for allegedly smuggling it in the state.

The liquor was seized from a car intercepted at a place under Jhinjhana Police Station area on Karnal-Meerut highway, police said. Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 57-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Nephew's 16-Year-Old Daughter in Baloda Bazar.

The arrested men were identified as Omkar and Robin, who upon interrogation revealed that they were bringing the liquor to distribute in the coming election, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)