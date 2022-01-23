Chhattisgarh, January 23: A horrifying incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar where a 58-year-old man raped and impregnated his 16-year-old granddaughter and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone. The accused has been apprehended, said the police.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the incident came to light when the victim kept unwell over the last few months. The girl was taken to the hospital where the doctors told the family that she is seven months pregnant. The girl, after counseling, told her parents about the incident. The parents of the victim went to police station and lodged a complaint. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 62-Year-Old Man, His Son And Minor Grandson Allegedly Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Chennai; Booked Under POCSO Act.

As per the reports, the accused was visiting a relative near Baroda Bazar in June last year when he spotted his nephew's daughter and followed her for the next few days. One day, he found her alone at home and sexually violated her. He threatened to kill her when she resisted. Bihar Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Niece’s 3-Year-Old Daughter in Hajipur.

Reportedly, when the accused got to know about the police complaint, he tried to flee. However, he was caught by the police. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

