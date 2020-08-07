New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A total of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported on Friday in Delhi on Friday.

The total count of cases in the national capital has risen to 1,42,723.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs Each to the Next of Kin of Those Who Died Due to Landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

According to the Health Department, a total of 1,108 recoveries have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases includes 1,28,232 recoveries, 10,409 active cases and 4,082 deaths.

Also Read | Sikh Man Assaulted by Policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani, 2 Cops Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

According to the official data, 5,612 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 17,773 rapid antigen tests were conducted today. A total of 11,43,703 test has been conducted so far.

India's COVID-19 cases crossed 20 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)