New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare & Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday inaugurated the 11th edition of the India Maize Summit, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in association with (IIMR) Indian Institute of Maize Research.

Speaking at event, Chouhan emphasized that "Farmers' sewa is our mool mantra," reaffirming the government's commitment to farmer-centric policies. He outlined a multi-pronged strategy to boost maize production, and increase farmer incomes, while ensuring environmental sustainability for future generations.

The minister also outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform India's maize sector, emphasising that production can be boosted through better research, farmer education, and improved agricultural practices.

According to the release, India's maize production has grown from 10 Mn MT in the 1990s to 42.3 Mn MT in recent years, with a projected target of 86 Mn MT by 2047. However, productivity remains at 3.7 MT/Ha--below global standards. States like Bihar and West Bengal are leading in productivity.

Under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' (lab to land campaign), the government deployed approximately 11,000 agricultural scientists and officials to 7000-8000 villages, bridging the gap between laboratory research and field application. "We decided that scientists will go to farmers' fields," Chouhan explained.

Later during the day, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Agriculture, Agricultural Education & Research, Surya Pratap Shahi, highlighted the state's transformative maize expansion under the Uttar Pradesh Accelerated Maize Development Program, a strategic five-year initiative launched by the UP government. The program targets maize as a key diversification crop with dedicated budget allocation, achieving remarkable results this season with cultivation expanding to 5,40,000 hectares across 24 districts, verified through satellite surveys rather than manual estimates.

The state's productivity gains are impressive, with current yields reaching 34 quintals per hectare and expectations of exceeding 40 quintals this season. Approximately 15 companies are now engaged in maize processing across Uttar Pradesh, while the government explores value-added opportunities, including the production of fibre and biodegradable alternatives to plastic. The minister emphasised the government's commitment to supporting farmers through minimum support price procurement and addressing quality seed availability challenges, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a significant player in India's maize sector transformation.

On the occasion, Subroto Geed, Co-Chairman of FICCI's Committee on Agriculture and President - South Asia at Corteva Agriscience said Maize is no longer just a crop -- it is a national imperative. To unlock its full potential across food security, livestock feed, and biofuel, we must boost productivity per hectare. This demands a strategic push toward cutting-edge technologies, resilient seed systems, and digital agriculture. A collaborative ecosystem -- where farmers, government, industry, and researchers work in sync, is key. By equipping farmers with the right tools and access, we can drive a self-sufficient, climate-smart, and globally competitive maize economy.

Dr H.S. Jat, Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research, outlined ambitious productivity goals, stating that maize production must grow at 8-9 per cent annually to achieve 65-70 million tonnes by 2030, supporting India's ethanol blending target of E30. He highlighted that whilst ethanol currently consumes 18-20 per cent of maize production, the sector requires improved starch content in hybrids to enhance ethanol recovery from the current 38 per cent to 42 per cent. The institute is developing high-yielding varieties capable of 10-11 tonnes per hectare in rabi-spring seasons and 7-8 tonnes in kharif, with enhanced fermentable content of 64-65 per cent. He emphasized that the site specification mechanization is required to achieve the desired goals from seed to seed.

Sunjay Vuppuluri, National Head of Food & Agribusiness Strategic Advisory & Research at YES BANK, presented market analysis showing maize as India's fastest-growing cereal crop. Over the past decade, acreage expanded by 31 per cent to 12 million hectares, while production surged 75 per cent to exceed 40 million tonnes. However, a critical demand-supply gap is emerging, with consumption growing at an annual rate of 6.7 per cent compared to production growth of 5.8 per cent. Poultry feed remains the most significant consumer at 51 per cent, followed by ethanol at 18 per cent, highlighting the sector's strategic importance for food and energy security.

The Minister also felicitated the progressive farmers for their exceptional contribution towards maize cultivation. (ANI)

