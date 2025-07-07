Purnea (Bihar), Jul 7 (PTI) Five members of a family were allegedly killed and their bodies burnt on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Monday.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Also Read | Influencer Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj Party in Presence of Prashant Kishor After Quitting BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics and Video).

“Preliminary investigation suggests that five members of a family in Tetma village were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft. It appears that the accused then burnt their bodies in a bush. The incident took place on Sunday night,” DIG (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal told PTI.

Police have recovered the bodies and are investigating the matter.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)