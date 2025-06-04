Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The twelve-membered female crew comprising officials from the Indian Armed Forces completed their sailing expedition (from Mumbai to Seychelles and back) on Wednesday.

The journey was flagged off from Mumbai on April 7 this year and ended at the same location on June 4 (Wednesday). The expedition, featuring an all-women 12-member crew from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, embarks on a challenging 55-day voyage covering 4,000 nautical miles from Mumbai to Seychelles and back aboard the IASV Triveni.

The Tri-Services All Women Around The World Sailing Expedition marked a monumental first, as a team comprising officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force prepared to undertake a global circumnavigation.

This pioneering initiative highlights the indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti and aimed to promote gender parity in maritime endeavours. The expedition was a preparatory phase for an even more ambitious circumnavigation sailing expedition planned for 2026.

The Mumbai-Sychelles-Mumbai expedition not only symbolises the empowerment of women in the armed forces, but also pays tribute to India's legendary warrior queens like Rani Velu Nachiyar, Rani Durgavati and Rani Lakshmi Bai

The expedition was undertaken on TRIVENI, the newly inducted Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV). Designed and built in India, TRIVENI stands as a robust demonstration of the country's growing prowess in ocean-worthy vessel construction.

A tri-services all-women Circumnavigation Sailing Expedition, "Samudra Pradakshina" from Mumbai to Seychelles and back was flagged off on April 7 by Lt Gen AK Ramesh, Commandant, College of Military Engineering (CME) from the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, Colaba, Mumbai.

Additionally, the selection process was as rigorous as it was comprehensive. Out of 41 aspiring candidates, 12 officers were selected after being tested for their physical endurance, psychological resilience, leadership qualities, and sailing aptitude. (ANI)

