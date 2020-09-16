Aizawl, Sep 16 (PTI) At least 12 people, including four Border Security Force jawans, have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload to 1,480, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by state Information and Public Relations department, four cases were reported from Aizawl district, five from Serchhip district, two from Kolasib district and one case was reported from Mamit district.

Two medics, who dealt with sample collection and two truck drivers, who came from Assam, were among the newly infected persons, which comprised 10 males and 2 females, it said.

The four BSF jawans have returned from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, the statement said.

According to the health department, there are 558 active COVID-19 patients in the state while a total of 922 people have already recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate in the state has increased to 62.30 per cent on Wednesday, it said.

Mizoram has so far not reported any COVID-19 death, officials said.

As many as 54,199 samples have been tested, including 1,577 on Tuesday, according to officials.

