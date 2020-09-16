Xiaomi owned Redmi officially launched the Redmi 9A handset in India earlier this month. Today, the handset is all set to go on sale in the country. Redmi 9A online sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon.in & mi.com. The handset will be offered with up to Rs 1,500 discount on Bank of Baroda credit cards, up to Rs 150 back with Amazon Pay UPI & no-cost EMI on select cards. Redmi 9A Smartphone & Redmi Earphones Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD dot display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. For photography, the device comes equipped with a single 13MP rear camera. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

Redmi 9A India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The handset will be offered in two variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage & 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Nature Green & Sea Blue Colour.

Redmi 9A First Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack & a micro-USB port. The budget device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9A costs Rs 6,799 for 2GB & 32GB whereas the 3GB & 32GB is priced at Rs 7,499.

