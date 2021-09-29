Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died while his uncle sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding car here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening on the Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar road near Tawli village, they said.

Ahmed died on the spot while Zabir was admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that the duo was on their way to Muzaffarnagar from Tawli village.

The driver of the car fled from the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar road demanding that the culprit be arrested.

Muzaffarnagar sub divisional magistrate Deepak Kumar pacified the protesters following which the road was reopened.

