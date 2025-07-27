Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) The RPF of Eastern Railway seized 121 kg of cannabis and apprehended eight people from an express train at Sealdah station here, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team carried out searches in the 13148 Uttarbanga Express on Saturday after the train reached Sealdah railway station here from north Bengal and recovered 121 kg of cannabis, valued at more than Rs 24 lakhs, the ER official said.

The RPF team apprehended four men, two women and two juveniles with the contraband, which was hidden in six bags, he said.

The accused and the seized narcotics substances were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sealdah station, where a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the ER official said in a statement.

