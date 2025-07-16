Mumbai, July 16 (PTI) Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have registered cases against 123 bike taxis operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Maharashtra Transport Department said on Wednesday.

The department stated that 76 of the 123 two-wheelers were seized and cases registered against the concerned riders under the Motor Vehicles Rules, while legal action has been initiated against illegal app-based aggregators, an official release stated.

The drive was carried out by 20 flying squads of RTOs in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel.

The transport department stated that the government's permission is necessary to operate any form of passenger transport. However, none of the companies involved had obtained the clearance and were operating illegally.

The action stemmed from several complaints regarding the illegal operation of bike taxis in the city.

"The investigation revealed that app-based bike taxi services were operational across the metropolis. This not only resulted in a loss of government revenue but also raised safety concerns for passengers," the release said.

The Maharashtra government recently issued a Government Resolution (GR) outlining new rules and regulations under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, to regulate digital aggregators and operators of two-wheeler taxi services under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

As per Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, it is mandatory for such companies to obtain proper permits. However, these companies are allegedly operating bike taxi services without the required authorisation.

None of the app-based aggregators had acquired the necessary permissions from the department, the transport department said.

Earlier this month, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik exposed the illegal operation by booking a bike taxi ride in Mumbai.

