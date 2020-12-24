Raipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,232 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities, taking its caseload to 2,72,426 and death toll to 3,249, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,54,024 after 149 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,277 others completed home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases stood at 15,153, the official said.

Raipur district reported 119 new cases, taking its total count to 51,473, including 702 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 122 new cases, Bilaspur 106, Durg 87, Raigarh 86 and Rajnandgaon 82, among other districts, the official informed.

"Of the latest deaths, nine took place on Thursday, 10 on Wednesday and three deaths had taken place earlier," he said.

A total of 31,057 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total number of tests to 33,31,916.

