Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 129 deaths and 6,225 coronavirus positive cases on Friday, taking the state's fatality count to 7,475 and infection number 9,03,418, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest 28 deaths followed by Jodhpur (12), Udaipur (9), the report said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 1,251 were reported from Jaipur while 548 and 448 surfaced in Jodhpur and Udaipur, respectively.

A total of 7,64,137 persons have recovered from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic last year and the number of active cases at present is 1,31,806, the report said.

