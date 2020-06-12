India News | 129 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Police in Last 48 Hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Police have reported 129 new COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 3,388.

Maharashtra Police officials said on Friday that active cases stand at 1,388 and 1,945 patients have recovered. They said 36 police personnel have succumbed to the disease in the state.

Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

