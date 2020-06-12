Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
India News | 129 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Police in Last 48 Hours

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 08:16 PM IST
India News | 129 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Police in Last 48 Hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Police have reported 129 new COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 3,388.

Maharashtra Police officials said on Friday that active cases stand at 1,388 and 1,945 patients have recovered. They said 36 police personnel have succumbed to the disease in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717.

Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

