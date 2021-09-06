Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Thirteen cartons of liquor allegedly smuggled from neighbouring Haryana were seized from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Two alleged smugglers – Manoj Kumar and Sandeep – were arrested.

During interrogation, they revealed that the liquor from Sonipat district in Haryana was to be sold in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The duo was caught on Sunday evening during checking of vehicles at Kairana in Shamli district, they said.

The car in which they were travelling had fake registration plates and has been seized, police said.

