New Delhi, September 6: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of South India this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. The weather agency said that enhanced rainfall activity with heavy showers is very likely in the southern states during the next 2-3 days and a reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter. The current weather conditions are due to the influence of the west-northwestward movement of the likely Low-Pressure area or its remnant cyclonic circulation. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in India, the IMD said that rainfall activity is very likely to increase over most parts of northwest India with heavy showers over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punja, Jammu region and parts of Rajasthan till September 9, 2021. The IMD said the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It is likely to run to the south of its normal position during the next 3 days.

The IMD said that heavy rainfall is expected to lash south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh during September 6-7 and north Marathawada, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan and Gujarat during September 7-9, 2021. "Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over north Konkan during 07th–08th, Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat Region on 08th and Telangana on September 7", the IMD said.

