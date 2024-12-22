Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 22 (PTI) Police arrested 13 people belonging to two criminal gangs from various districts of Jharkhand, officials said on Sunday.

Around Rs 1.41 lakh cash and a pistol were recovered from their possession, they said.

The gang members were allegedly involved in threatening transporters, contractors and construction companies for extortion, a police officer said.

Patratu SDPO Pawan Kumar said they were arrested from multiple locations in Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Patratu.

Further investigation is underway.

