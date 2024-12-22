Kolkata, December 22: A man jumped in front of a moving train at Sovabazar station of Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday, partially disrupting services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, an official said. The incident took place around 4:10 pm, prompting the motorman to apply the brakes before the engine ran over him, while power supply to the third rail was snapped, he said. Delhi Metro Suicide Video: 30-Years-Old Man Jumps in Front of Moving Train at INA Station, Dies; Viewer Discretion Advised.

The man, whose age and identity was not immediately known, was rescued and taken to a hospital. Truncated services continued between Central-New Garia and Dumdum-Dakshineswar till 4:45 pm, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)