Bhopal, Dec 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 2,19,893, health officials said.

With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,373, they said.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar to Replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA Chairperson? NCP Denies, Calls Media Reports ‘Unsubstantiated’.

A total of 1,307 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recovery count to 2,03,294.

Of new fatalities, three died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Khandwa and Vidisha districts.

Also Read | CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is ‘Fake’: Official Notice.

Of 1,319 new cases, Indore accounted for 456 and Bhopal 296.

The number of cases in Indore district rose to 47,427 including 799 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 35,137 with 537 fatalities.

Indore now has 5,175 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 3,143.

With 31,720 samples being tested in the state since Wednesday evening, the overall number of tests rose to around 40.52 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,19,893, new cases 1,319, death toll 3,373, recovered 2,03,294, active cases 13,226, number of people tested so far 40,52,754.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)