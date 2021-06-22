Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded three coronavirus-related deaths and 137 fresh cases on Tuesday, raising the toll to 8,904 and the infection tally to 9,51,393, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Jaipur, Dausa and Jodhpur, the report said.

A maximum of 47 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Alwar and 29 in Jaipur.

A total of 9,40,101 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,388 in the state, according to the bulletin.

