Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Fourteen anti-social elements were externed from the district limits for six months on Wednesday, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, officials said.

According to a press release issued by the district authorities, these criminals were involved in several cases, including two registered at the Shahpur police station, two at Khatoli and seven at Mansurpur.

The nomination process for the panchayat polls started in the district from Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases from April 15 to May 2 and the results will be announced on May 2.

