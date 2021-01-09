Gangtok, Jan 8 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,979 on Friday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

East Sikkim reported 13 new cases and South Sikkim one, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Eighty-six more people, including 83 jail inmates, have recovered from COVID-19, he said.

Sikkim now has 393 active cases, while 5,362 people have recovered, 129 patients have succumbed to the infection and 95 have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 70,836 samples for COVID-19, including 235 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the second dry run of the COVID-19 vaccine was conducted at 11 locations in the state during the day.

Health Minister Dr M K Sharma along with senior officials of the department visited various sites, an official statement said.

The first COVID-19 vaccine dry run was held on January 2.

