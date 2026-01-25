India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: India aim to secure an unassailable lead in their five-match series against New Zealand as the two sides meet for the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 on 25 January. Following emphatic victories in Nagpur and Raipur, Suryakumar Yadav’s Men in Blue arrive at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium with a 2-0 cushion. For Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand, this fixture is a must-win to keep the series alive and disrupt India’s dominant run ahead of next month’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India’s batting has been the standout feature of the series so far. In the previous match at Raipur, the hosts chased down a formidable target of 209 in just 15.2 overs, setting a record for the fastest chase of a 200-plus total by a full-member nation. Suryakumar Yadav (82*) and Ishan Kishan (76) were the architects of that victory, signalling a return to peak form for the Indian captain.

New Zealand, despite posting a competitive total in the second game, have struggled to contain India’s aggressive top order. The visitors will rely heavily on Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips to provide a spark, while captain Mitchell Santner remains their most economical bowling threat. There is also anticipation regarding the potential return of Jasprit Bumrah to the Indian XI to sharpen the death-overs attack.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Cricket fans in India can follow the series decider through the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcasting rights. The match will be available in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For digital viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile and smart TV users with an active subscription can access the high-definition feed starting from the toss at 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. 'I Have a Coach at Home', Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Ending T20I Fifty Drought To Help India Win IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026 (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Feature Details Match India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Date Sunday, 25 January 2026 Time 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM) Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Series Status India lead 2-0 (5-match series) Live Stream JioHotstar TV Channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, DD Sports

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is historically known for being a high-scoring ground with a flat deck. However, the evening start brings the dew factor into play, which often makes it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings. Consequently, the team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first to take advantage of the better batting conditions under the lights.

